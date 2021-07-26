 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Olympics: Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem starts training in Tokyo

Monday Jul 26, 2021


Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.
  • Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has started his proper training in Tokyo to give final touches to his preparations
  • Arshad will compete in the qualifying round on 4th of August 
  • The final will be held on 7th of August in Tokyo

TOKYO: Pakistan’s star javelin thrower and the country’s sole medal hope in the category, Arshad Nadeem has started his proper training in Tokyo to give final touches to his preparations ahead of his contest, according to a The News report published Monday.

Talking to the publication from Tokyo, his coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari on Sunday said, “Today we did long running, worked on endurance and general fitness in order to adjust to the local conditions.”

“The weather here is a bit cooler than Pakistan as we live in an area with water around,” he added.

Fayyaz maintained that on Monday they would do weight training in the morning and would go on track and work on feelings in the evening,” the coach said.

Arshad will compete in the qualifying round on August 4. The final will be held on 7th of August.

The other athlete Najma Parveen will compete in 200m on August 2. Swimmer Haseeb Tariq will compete in 100m freestyle on Tuesday (tomorrow). Bisma Khan will compete in 50m freestyle on July 30. As many as ten players, accompanied by 12 officials, are in Tokyo for the Olympics.

