PML-N leader Atta Tarar gets bail

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Tarar and three other supporters of the party were granted interim bail by a local court in Gujranwala on Monday.



According to Atta Tarar’s counsel, local magistrate Asif Khan granted bail to the PML-N leader and three other arrested activists of the party today.

The PML-N’s leaders had said that Alipur Chatha police had arrested Ata Tarar with scores of his supporters.



PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also taken to Twitter to condemn the arrests.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader along with his three supporters had been arrested on Sunday when they were staging a protest demonstration outside the Alipur Chatha police station against the detentions of some of PML-N activists.



Police said that Atta Tarar and three other PML-N activists had been arrested on the charges of attacking on the police station, threatening police personnel and tearing their uniforms. 24 people were nominated in the case, the police added.