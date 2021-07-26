 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

PML-N leader Atta Tarar gets bail

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Tarar.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Tarar. 

  • PML-N senior leader Atta Tarar and three other supporters of the party are granted interim bail today.
  • According to Atta Tarar’s counsel, local magistrate Asif Khan granted bail to the PML-N leader.
  • Police had arrested Ata Tarar with his supporters in Gujranwala. 

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Tarar and three other supporters of the party were granted interim bail by a local court in Gujranwala on Monday.

According to Atta Tarar’s counsel, local magistrate Asif Khan granted bail to the PML-N leader and three other arrested activists of the party today.

Related items

The PML-N’s leaders had said that Alipur Chatha police had arrested Ata Tarar with scores of his supporters.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also taken to Twitter to condemn the arrests.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader along with his three supporters had been arrested on Sunday when they were staging a protest demonstration outside the Alipur Chatha police station against the detentions of some of PML-N activists.

Police said that Atta Tarar and three other PML-N activists had been arrested on the charges of attacking on the police station, threatening police personnel and tearing their uniforms. 24 people were nominated in the case, the police added.

More From Pakistan:

PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz

PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control
Scottish mountaineer feared dead in avalanche on K2

Scottish mountaineer feared dead in avalanche on K2
2 Karachi men busted for running coronavirus vaccination racket

2 Karachi men busted for running coronavirus vaccination racket
Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 23.6%

Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 23.6%
Kashmir elections: 'Will seek India's help' if administration fails to cooperate, PML-N candidate says

Kashmir elections: 'Will seek India's help' if administration fails to cooperate, PML-N candidate says
Kashmir Election results: Latest party positions across 45 constituencies

Kashmir Election results: Latest party positions across 45 constituencies
4 soldiers deployed for AJK election duty martyred as vehicle crashes in ravine near Neelum Valley

4 soldiers deployed for AJK election duty martyred as vehicle crashes in ravine near Neelum Valley
'Munazzam dhandli': Opposition slams PTI-led govt for 'rigging' in AJK election

'Munazzam dhandli': Opposition slams PTI-led govt for 'rigging' in AJK election
Karachi: Hawke's Bay, Sandspit to offer boating, jet skiing, and parasailing

Karachi: Hawke's Bay, Sandspit to offer boating, jet skiing, and parasailing
Man allegedly burns wife to death in Hyderabad

Man allegedly burns wife to death in Hyderabad
Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA facilitated by Arab country, say sources

Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA facilitated by Arab country, say sources

Latest

view all