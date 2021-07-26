 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan launches monsoon plantation drive

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan launching monsoon planation drive in Islamabad.
Prime Minister Imran Khan launching monsoon planation drive in Islamabad.

  • PM Imran Khan kicks off plantation drive in Islamabad.
  • Says we have to turn Pakistan green to fight global warming and offset the impact of pollution.
  • Meeting convened at PM Office to review measures on tourism.

ISLAMABAD: While launching the monsoon plantation drive in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan is now recognised as a leading country which is taking steps to reverse carbon emissions.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier asked the countrymen to fully participate in the tree plantation campaign to enhance the country's forest cover.

He said it is unfortunate that our forest cover is very less when compared with other regional countries as this matter was neglected in the past.

PM Imran Khan said we have to turn Pakistan green to fight global warming and offset the impact of pollution.

Related items

The prime minister said it will bring a big revolution if each person plants at least one sapling during the next three weeks.

The PM said he has also directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure plantation at empty spaces in cities. He said our aim is to leave behind a better Pakistan for future generations.

He said the government's ten billion tree Tsunami project as well as the plantation of one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is widely acknowledged across the world.

The primer said Pakistan is now recognized as a leading country which is taking steps to reverse carbon emissions.

PM convenes meeting on tourism

Meanwhile, a meeting has been convened at the PM Office by PM Imran Khan to review progress on the government's strategy to enhance tourism across Pakistan.

The prime minister will chair the meeting also attended by federal ministers, advisers and special assistants.

He would be given a comprehensive briefing on the tourism and facilities provided to the tourists.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan receives Moderna, CanSino coronavirus vaccine consignments

Pakistan receives Moderna, CanSino coronavirus vaccine consignments
Tourists throng Kaghan Valley in record numbers, face shortage of petrol

Tourists throng Kaghan Valley in record numbers, face shortage of petrol

Kashmir Election: Who will be the next PM of AJK?

Kashmir Election: Who will be the next PM of AJK?
'Will seek India's help': PML-N serves show-cause notice to Ismail Gujjar

'Will seek India's help': PML-N serves show-cause notice to Ismail Gujjar
PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz

PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz
Kashmir Election 2021: PTI emerges as largest party, to form govt in AJK

Kashmir Election 2021: PTI emerges as largest party, to form govt in AJK
PML-N leader Atta Tarar gets bail

PML-N leader Atta Tarar gets bail
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control
Scottish mountaineer feared dead in avalanche on K2

Scottish mountaineer feared dead in avalanche on K2
2 Karachi men busted for running coronavirus vaccination racket

2 Karachi men busted for running coronavirus vaccination racket
Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 23.6%

Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 23.6%
Kashmir elections: 'Will seek India's help' if administration fails to cooperate, PML-N candidate says

Kashmir elections: 'Will seek India's help' if administration fails to cooperate, PML-N candidate says

Latest

view all