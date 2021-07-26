PM Imran Khan launches monsoon plantation drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan launching monsoon planation drive in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: While launching the monsoon plantation drive in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan is now recognised as a leading country which is taking steps to reverse carbon emissions.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier asked the countrymen to fully participate in the tree plantation campaign to enhance the country's forest cover.

He said it is unfortunate that our forest cover is very less when compared with other regional countries as this matter was neglected in the past.

PM Imran Khan said we have to turn Pakistan green to fight global warming and offset the impact of pollution.

The prime minister said it will bring a big revolution if each person plants at least one sapling during the next three weeks.



The PM said he has also directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure plantation at empty spaces in cities. He said our aim is to leave behind a better Pakistan for future generations.

He said the government's ten billion tree Tsunami project as well as the plantation of one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is widely acknowledged across the world.

The primer said Pakistan is now recognized as a leading country which is taking steps to reverse carbon emissions.

PM convenes meeting on tourism

Meanwhile, a meeting has been convened at the PM Office by PM Imran Khan to review progress on the government's strategy to enhance tourism across Pakistan.

The prime minister will chair the meeting also attended by federal ministers, advisers and special assistants.

He would be given a comprehensive briefing on the tourism and facilities provided to the tourists.