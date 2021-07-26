 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Gilgit Baltistan sees boost in toursim as 700,000 people visit region since May

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Photo of people camping in the mountains — APP.
  • GB tourism minister says the significant surge in tourists’ footfall has helped the sector revive
  • Tourism sector was affected last year due to coronavirus related travel curbs.
  • Says no plans on imposing ban on tourism.

Tourism comes back in scenic Gilgit Baltistan (GB) where so far up to 700,000 local and foreign tourists thronged during the ongoing summer season to enjoy its mesmerising weather and eye-catching mountainous terrain.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archeology, and Youth Affairs Raja Nasir Ali Khan informed APP on Monday that the significant surge in tourists’ footfall in GB had helped the sector revive, which was affected last year due to coronavirus related travel curbs.

The statistics shared by the minister was of the last three months, as tourism season started this year after Eid-ul-Fitr in May when the restrictions on the sector lifted, provided that the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be observed in letter and spirit at all tourist destinations.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has recently declared vaccination certificates mandatory for hotel bookings for tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We are allowing any tourist to GB and there is no plan for imposing a ban on tourism,” said Raja Nasir, who asserted that implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs in the area was being ensured to keep the virus at bay.

He said the GB government, in collaboration with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was taking multiple initiatives to boost tourism by improving air access to the area.

The minister said PIA was carrying four to five flights from various cities to GB every week, adding that negotiations were underway with Nepal and Gulf countries to start one international flight to the area as an experiment.

He said the short-term strategy was opted to improve infrastructure in the area, citing home stay financing as an example to meet the accommodation needs of tourists and empower locals through soft loans.

Road infrastructure was being upgraded, he said, adding incomplete road projects left by the previous government was being completed on war-footing to improve tourists’ access to the new and unexplored tourist sites in GB.

He said the GB government’s main focus was to promote the valley as a winter sports and adventure tourism destination by arranging festivals and competitions.

Ice hockey tournament, skating and skiing competitions, and K-2 winter summit arranged last year in GB got an overwhelming response from local and foreign tourists, he added.

Highlighting decline in foreign tourists’ arrival to the destination, he said around 40 per cent of adventure tourist groups cancelled their tour due to the pandemic.

