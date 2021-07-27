Pak vs WI: Pakistan Test squad arrives in Barbados

Pakistani players at the team hotel in Barbados. -PCB

Pakistan's Test squad arrives in Barbados to face West Indies in a two-match Test series.

During the Caribbean tour, Pakistan will play two Test and four T20 matches.



BARBADOS: Pakistan cricket team’s Test squad arrived in Barbados to play West Indies in a two-match series starting July August 12.

The 11-member squad of green shirts will spend a complete day in quarantine as all the players will be tested for the COVID-19 infection.

The players will be granted permission to hit the ground only after they are tested negative for coronavirus.

The Test squad include Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Muhammad Abbass, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah, and Zahid Mahmood.

The rest of the players are already in the Caribbean for the T20 series. During the tour, Pakistan and West Indies will play two Tests and four T20 matches.

Also read: Pak vs WI: After England defeat, what can Pakistan expect from West Indies series?

Earlier, the schedule for the Pakistan and West Indies T20I series had been revised, with the number of fixtures cut down from five to four, the Cricket West Indies had announced in a statement on Sunday.

The four-match T20I series will start on July 28 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, while the rest of the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on July 31, August 1, and August 3, the board announced.

Also read: Pak vs WI T20I series schedule revised, matches reduced

"The adjustment [...] was necessary due to the changes to the fixtures for the ongoing ODI series between West Indies and Australia, which are part of the International Cricket Council’s ODI Super League, which concludes on July 26," it added.

Match schedule: