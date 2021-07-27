 
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Pakistan Test squad arrives in Barbados

Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Pakistani players at the team hotel in Barbados. -PCB
  • Pakistan's Test squad arrives in Barbados to face West Indies in a two-match Test series.
  • During the Caribbean tour, Pakistan will play two Test and four T20 matches.

BARBADOS: Pakistan cricket team’s Test squad arrived in Barbados to play West Indies in a two-match series starting July August 12.

The 11-member squad of green shirts will spend a complete day in quarantine as all the players will be tested for the COVID-19 infection. 

The players will be granted permission to hit the ground only after they are tested negative for coronavirus.

The Test squad include Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Muhammad Abbass, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah, and Zahid Mahmood.

The rest of the players are already in the Caribbean for the T20 series. During the tour, Pakistan and West Indies will play two Tests and four T20 matches.

Also read: Pak vs WI: After England defeat, what can Pakistan expect from West Indies series?

Earlier, the schedule for the Pakistan and West Indies T20I series had been revised, with the number of fixtures cut down from five to four, the Cricket West Indies had announced in a statement on Sunday.

The four-match T20I series will start on July 28 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, while the rest of the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on July 31, August 1, and August 3, the board announced.

Also read: Pak vs WI T20I series schedule revised, matches reduced

"The adjustment [...] was necessary due to the changes to the fixtures for the ongoing ODI series between West Indies and Australia, which are part of the International Cricket Council’s ODI Super League, which concludes on July 26," it added.

Match schedule:

  • July 28: 1st match at Kensington Oval
  • July 31: 2nd match at Guyana National Stadium
  • August 1: 3rd match at Guyana National Stadium
  • August 3: 4th match at Guyana National Stadium
  • August 12-16: 1st Test at Sabina Park
  • August 20-24: 2nd Test at Sabina Park 

Talha Talib appeals to govt for regular Wapda job

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad, Haseeb Tariq to be in action tomorrow

Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Naomi Osaka books place in third round of tennis

Social media praises Talha Talib for reaching Tokyo Olympics sans proper facilities

Pak vs WI: Pakistan’s Test squad leaves for West Indies

Pak vs WI: After England defeat, what can Pakistan expect from West Indies series?

Olympics: Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem starts training in Tokyo

Pakistan misses out on maiden Olympic weightlifting medal after Talha Talib falls short

Pak vs WI T20I series schedule revised, matches reduced

Birmingham’s Spark Green Park transformed to honour Moeen Ali

Pak vs WI: Shaheen Afridi lays out strategy for pacers looking to get wickets in T20Is

Pak vs WI: Watch Pakistan's training session ahead of T20I series

