Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain’s early release sparks alarm, Fayaz Chohan gives ‘clarification’

Shah Hussain was convicted in January 2019 and given a five-year sentence by the Supreme Court in the Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case. On July 17, however, he was granted remission.



Siddiqui, who herself is a lawyer, spoke to TV host Shahzeb Khanzada on his Geo News programme and revealed that she was informed of this remission through unofficial sources.

According to her, the reduction of 1.5 years in Hussain's sentence is rather generous and unheard of.

Siddiqui said she was not informed about the appeal for remission nor was she asked if she had any reservations.

Following Hussain's release, Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan told Geo News that Hussain received no pardon from the President, Prime Minister, or chief minister.

He added that the convict did not receive a remit from the IG jails or jail superintendent, but was instead given a waiver of 17 months and 23 days according to jail rules.

Chohan explained that the convict was granted pardon for eight months and eight days on the basis of penal servitude, one month pardon for good behaviour, one month pardon for donating blood, four months and 15 days’ pardon for doing a BA in jail in 2019, and three months’ pardon for finishing the Quran in 2020.



