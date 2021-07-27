In meeting with Saudi FM, PM Imran Khan emphasises need to strengthen economic ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, on July 27, 2021. — PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, and emphasised the need for the two countries to strengthen economic relations, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

According to the statement: "The prime minister particularly emphasised the need for strengthening the economic dimension of the relationship and taking steps for realising the vast possibilities in the trade, investment and energy fields."

During the meeting, the prime minister "fondly recalled his visit to Saudi Arabia in May", the statement said, adding that he "stressed the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields".

PM Imran Khan "appreciated the work related to activation of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC), which is the highest level platform designed to impart strategic direction to the development of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations", according to the statement.

The premier also lauded the important role of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia in the progress and development of the two countries.



"He underlined that the strong people-to-people linkages [help build] solid foundations of bilateral cooperation," the statement said.

During his conversation with the Saudi foreign minister, the COVID-19 situation in the two countries and in South Asia was discussed.



The prime minister noted the difficulties faced by Pakistani nationals due to COVID-related travel restrictions and "underlined the importance of timely measures for facilitation of their return to Saudi Arabia".

The prime minister also thanked the kingdom for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistanis living there.

On the situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister "underscored the need for constructive engagement among the Afghan parties" so a negotiated political settlement can be achieved, which is "critically important for peace and stability in the region", the statement said.

The prime minister reaffirmed the deep-rooted and historic bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and extended cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the statement, thanking the prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to the Saudi delegation, Prince Faisal "underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its strong relationship with Pakistan, based on the bonds of brotherhood".

"He reaffirmed the resolve to take all possible measures to further strengthen the bilateral relationship under the strategic direction set by the Crown Prince and the prime minister," the statement added.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close fraternal relations, marked by close cooperation and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is a member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and steadfastly supports the Kashmir cause," the PM Office statement concluded by saying.

