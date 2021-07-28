 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Flooding in Islamabad because of cloudburst: Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A cloudburst in the federal capital has caused flooding in several areas, confirmed Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat.

In a weather update on his official Twitter handle, the deputy commissioner said, “teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour”.

However, in the latest advisory, the deputy commissioner said that all roads in Islamabad were clear for traffic.

Videos from Islamabad's sectors E-11 and D-12 show cars floating in gushing waters after heavy rains that lashed the federal capital and Rawalpindi for hours.

More to follow...

