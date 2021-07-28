 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab police to visit Turkey for probe into fraud with Ertugrul’s Engin Altan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

A team of Punjab police will visit Turkey for probe into fraud with Ertugrul’s hero Engin Altan.
A team of Punjab police will visit Turkey for probe into fraud with Ertugrul’s hero Engin Altan.
  • A team of Punjab police will visit turkey for investigations into fraud with Ertugrul's hero Engin Altan
  • The police team will record statement of the Turkish actor and collect the agreement and cheques issued by the accused Kashif Zameer
  • The team will be led by SP Investigation Ali bin Tariq.

LAHORE: A team of Punjab police will leave for Turkey to take its investigations into a fraud with Ertugrul's hero Engin Altan to its logical conclusion, The News reported. 

According to the details, the investigation team of the Punjab police will record statement of the Turkish actor and collect the agreement and cheques issued by the accused Kashif Zameer.

The team will be led by SP Investigation Ali bin Tariq. 

IG Punjab has sent a letter to the government at the request of Lahore police to get the blue passport for team members and permission for investigation. 

A fraud case is registered against Kashif Zameer at Race Course police station on the complaint of Engin Altan.

Case filed on Turkish actor's request

On June 19, a local court had handed over TikToker Kashif Zameer to police on a two-day physical remand in Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul fraud case.

Related items

Police had presented the TikToker before the court in Lahore and sought more remand of him for further investigation.

The court had granted two-day physical remand of the accused and handed over him to the police.

The police had arrested Kashif on the complaint of Engin, who essays the titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, for defrauding him of Rs90 million.

Turkish Embassy in Pakistan had sent a complaint letter to the Punjab Home Department after which a case was registered against Zameer on the directives of IG Police.

Earlier, the Turkish actor had reportedly terminated his ambassadorship agreement with the TikToker's company.

According to media reports, Engin Altan had cancelled the agreement made with the company, saying that the owner of the company did not fulfill any of the conditions under it.

He had also expressed his displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given to the media by the owner.

More From Pakistan:

Unidentified motorcyclists shoot and injure two men in Karachi

Unidentified motorcyclists shoot and injure two men in Karachi
Would 'never say such a stupid thing' that victim 'somehow responsible' for rape: PM Imran Khan

Would 'never say such a stupid thing' that victim 'somehow responsible' for rape: PM Imran Khan
ML-1 rail project: Pakistan, China negotiating financing agreement

ML-1 rail project: Pakistan, China negotiating financing agreement
Flooding in Islamabad because of cloudburst: Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat

Flooding in Islamabad because of cloudburst: Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 4,000 for first time in two months

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 4,000 for first time in two months
Drug dealers a threat to national security, says army chief

Drug dealers a threat to national security, says army chief
Pakistan rejects 'fabricated' Indian reports of GSP+ status withdrawal

Pakistan rejects 'fabricated' Indian reports of GSP+ status withdrawal
Watch: Bride in India drives couple home after wedding ceremony

Watch: Bride in India drives couple home after wedding ceremony

'Pakistan's judiciary is independent': FO rubbishes US claims of govt influence on courts

'Pakistan's judiciary is independent': FO rubbishes US claims of govt influence on courts
AJK election 'stolen to fulfil international agenda,' PML-N alleges

AJK election 'stolen to fulfil international agenda,' PML-N alleges
Pakistan, South Africa vow to forge deeper ties

Pakistan, South Africa vow to forge deeper ties

Adamjee family 'strongly condemns' Noor's murder, expresses solidarity with Mukadam family

Adamjee family 'strongly condemns' Noor's murder, expresses solidarity with Mukadam family

Latest

view all