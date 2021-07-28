Punjab police to visit Turkey for probe into fraud with Ertugrul’s Engin Altan

A team of Punjab police will visit Turkey for probe into fraud with Ertugrul’s hero Engin Altan.

LAHORE: A team of Punjab police will leave for Turkey to take its investigations into a fraud with Ertugrul's hero Engin Altan to its logical conclusion, The News reported.

According to the details, the investigation team of the Punjab police will record statement of the Turkish actor and collect the agreement and cheques issued by the accused Kashif Zameer.

The team will be led by SP Investigation Ali bin Tariq.

IG Punjab has sent a letter to the government at the request of Lahore police to get the blue passport for team members and permission for investigation.

A fraud case is registered against Kashif Zameer at Race Course police station on the complaint of Engin Altan.

Case filed on Turkish actor's request

On June 19, a local court had handed over TikToker Kashif Zameer to police on a two-day physical remand in Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul fraud case.

Police had presented the TikToker before the court in Lahore and sought more remand of him for further investigation.



The court had granted two-day physical remand of the accused and handed over him to the police.

The police had arrested Kashif on the complaint of Engin, who essays the titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, for defrauding him of Rs90 million.

Turkish Embassy in Pakistan had sent a complaint letter to the Punjab Home Department after which a case was registered against Zameer on the directives of IG Police.

Earlier, the Turkish actor had reportedly terminated his ambassadorship agreement with the TikToker's company.

According to media reports, Engin Altan had cancelled the agreement made with the company, saying that the owner of the company did not fulfill any of the conditions under it.

He had also expressed his displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given to the media by the owner.

