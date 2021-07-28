 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Talha Hashmi

Unidentified motorcyclists shoot and injure two men in Karachi

KARACHI: Two men were injured in a firing incident near Gulbai Bridge in Karachi, the police said Wednesday morning. 

Both the injured have been shifted to Civil hospital where they are being treated.

According to the police, motorcyclists opened fire on the vehicle under the Gulbai Bridge. One of the injured is an engineer who was shot three times.

According to South DIG Javed Akbar, it is not clear from which direction the vehicle was fired upon. Two bullets were fired at the vehicle in which two persons were on board.

SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari says the injured are out of danger.

Further investigation is under way.

