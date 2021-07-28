Noor Mukadam murder case: Suspect Zahir Jaffer remanded for three more days

Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of Noor Mukadam, brought to the court in handcuffs, on July 26, 2021. Photo: Twitter/Senator Sehar Kamran

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court has remanded Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, to police custody for another three days.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the judge asked what the prosecution has to say. Public prosecutor Sajid Cheema responded that CCTV camera footage of the incident had been acquired and suspect Zahir had to be taken to Lahore for a forensic exam of the CCTV footage.

The public prosecutor asked the court to grant an extension in Zahir's remand for another three days.

The lawyer of the suspect said that if any forensic exam is to be done, it should be done by taking photos. Weapons and mobile phones have been recovered, so no further physical remand is required, the lawyer argued.

The plaintiff's lawyer said that the suspect has to be taken to Lahore. "If a photo was enough, we would not have asked for [the] remand," he responded.

The public prosecutor said that even in the case of Usman Mirza, they had taken all the suspects to Lahore. "We want to take them to Lahore so that we can find out if the video is edited," he said.

The court granted a three-day extension in the remand. Zahir will now be produced before the court on July 31.

The murder

Noor, 27, was murdered in the federal capital on July 20, in the city's F-7 area, according to police.



She is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested Zahir on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.



The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.