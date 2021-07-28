 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra denied bail in porn case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Shilpa Shettys husband Raj Kundra denied bail in porn case

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra on Wednesday was denied bail by a Mumbai court following the accusation that that latter is producing pornographic films, police said.

The arrest is the latest scandal to hit Kundra who was embroiled in cricket match-fixing charges six years ago.

Mumbai police said the 45-year-old was "the key conspirator" in the creation and publication of adult films using internet apps.

Police spokesman S. Chaitanya told AFP the businessman would remain in judicial custody following the latest hearing, adding: "His bail was denied".

Media reports say Kundra is accused of telling aspiring actresses they could break into Bollywood through his company, Viaan Industries, which allegedly produced pornographic content for Hotshots, an adults-only mobile app.

The women were then pressured into shooting sex scenes on the pretext of securing a foothold in the Hindi film industry.

US-based YouTube and TikTok influencer Puneet Kaur said the businessman contacted her on Instagram this year asking her to enter a contest on Hotshots.

"This man was really luring people, we literally thought it was spam when he sent that DM to me!? Jesus Christ man rot in jail," Kaur posted on Instagram last week.

Shetty, the 2007 winner of British reality show "Celebrity Big Brother", has not commented publicly since the arrest of her husband but reportedly told police he was producing "erotica, not porn" and was innocent.

In 2015, Kundra was banned for life from all cricket-related activities, following an investigation into match-fixing when he was co-owner with Shetty of the Rajasthan Royals, a team in the hugely successful Indian Premier League.

India has stringent laws against publishing and transmitting "obscene material", but watching pornography in private is legal.

According to the adult site Pornhub, the nation of 1.3 billion people was its third-largest source of traffic in 2018, behind the United States and Britain.

More From Showbiz:

Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her

Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her
Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo

Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo
Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'

Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'
Inside Maya Ali's holi-themed birthday party

Inside Maya Ali's holi-themed birthday party
Usman Mukhtar breaks silence on 'harassment and blackmail' by female artist

Usman Mukhtar breaks silence on 'harassment and blackmail' by female artist
Maya Ali rings in her birthday with balloons and smiles

Maya Ali rings in her birthday with balloons and smiles
Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 wedding to mystery man

Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 wedding to mystery man
Mehwish Hayat reflects on rejecting Bollywood projects: 'I had my own mindset'

Mehwish Hayat reflects on rejecting Bollywood projects: 'I had my own mindset'
Shilpa Shetty broke down, shouted at Raj Kundra during Crime Branch raid: Report

Shilpa Shetty broke down, shouted at Raj Kundra during Crime Branch raid: Report
Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s bromance wins the internet: Watch

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s bromance wins the internet: Watch
Deepika Padukone's new silhouette shot has Ranveer Singh's heart

Deepika Padukone's new silhouette shot has Ranveer Singh's heart

Latest

view all