Sindh CM wants banned outfits to be closely monitored amid changing Afghan situation

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Sindh CM wants banned outfits to be closely monitored amid changing Afghan situation

  • Strict security measures decided across Sindh due to situation in Afghanistan.
  • Sindh CM directs institutions to keep a close watch on all banned outfits.
  • Hate content on social media and other suspicious activities should be monitored, says CM.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered all institutions to keep a close check on banned outfits owing to the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

The Sindh CM said this while chairing a meeting of the provincial apex committee on Thursday. He said the situation in Afghanistan is changing dramatically and in this context, strict security arrangements should be put in place in the province.

He asked law enforcers to closely monitor criminal, sectarian and banned organisations.

They were also ordered to monitor hate content from social media and other suspicious activities.

Some elements will try to increase sectarian hatred, which will not to be tolerated, said CM Shah.

He said he would have a meeting with scholars. "We have to establish love, brotherhood and unity in our ranks," the CM said, instructing law enforcement agencies to further strengthen mutual cooperation.

