Bob Odenkirk’s son details mystery incident on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

Bob Odenkirk’s son has officially released a statement regarding his mystery hospital visit on the sets of Better Call Saul.

Mr. Odenkirk’s son released a statement regarding the incident on Twitter and wrote, “He’s going to be okay.”



A representative of the actor also released details regarding the condition and even thanked hospital staff members for their aid.

According to TMZ they claimed, “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident.”

“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”