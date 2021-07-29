PMC announces schedule for MDCAT, NLE 2021

A person can be seen typing on a keyboard. — Twitter/pmc_org

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday announced the schedule for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and National Licensing Examination (NLE).

National Licensing Exam will be carried out locally and internationally at designated PMC centres from August 20 to 27, the medical body announced on its website.

Meanwhile, the MDCAT will be carried out locally and internationally at designated PMC centres from August 30 to September 30, the medical commission said.

"Applicants with late fee submission will be reflected in a subsequent revision of the schedule," it said.