Friday Jul 30 2021
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky put their $30mln Byron Bay mega-mansion on sale

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who have just completed their Byron Bay mansion, are looking to offload the $30million compound.

The couple are reportedly interested in selling the Broken Head Road sweet home so they can move somewhere else in the trendy hamlet.

According to the Courier Mail, the A-listers recently 'inspected a large landholding at nearby Lennox Head'. However, that property ended up being sold to some Sydneysiders, who purchased it for about $15million to use as a holiday home.

Originally estimated at $20million, property experts said in January the LA-style compound, located in Broken Head near Byron Bay, was now worth $30million.

A smaller property in the area on Lighthouse Road was valued at $9million, while a yet-to-be-built home overlooking Main Beach in Byron Bay was worth $60million.

Byron Bay and surrounding areas is now one of the hottest property markets in the country. 'Hemsworth bought the property for $9million but spent around $18million building the mansion.'

Chris and his family began construction on the mansion, which was previously an eight-bedroom resort-style home known as Kooeloah, in late 2017.

The 50-metre rooftop infinity pool alone was estimated to have cost at least $400,000, an enormous indoor mural could be worth as much as $100,000, and the landscaping bill would have reached about $500,000.

