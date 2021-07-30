 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Politicians, actors criticise new drama for trivialising harassment issue

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Screenshot via Instagram
Screenshot via Instagram
  • New drama serial starring Ayeza Khan criticised for the insensitive portrayal of harassment. 
  • Pakistani dramas should take responsibility, writes PPP's Sharmila Faruqi. 
  • 99% of Pakistani dramas are tone-deaf, says actor Adnan Malik. 

A new drama serial has been criticised for treating the issue of harassment insensitively. 

Aired on Wednesday, the drama serial Lapataa follows the story of Geeti, a TikTok star played by Ayeza Khan.

A scene from the drama went viral where Geeti, the protagonist, is seen blackmailing a shopkeeper with false harassment claims. The scene is being scrutinised by celebrities and the general public for trivialising the issue of harassment.

PPP politician Sharmila Faruqi took to Instagram and wrote that she is appalled to see a drama with such extreme insensitivity towards issues such as harassment. She called for Pakistani dramas to “take responsibility for such poor depiction of real-time issues being faced by women across the country.”

She added that with the current environment of crime against women, such dramas only make it worse. “Trust me, harassment is real, it’s hurtful and just destroys you,” wrote Sharmila Faruqi.

“Absolutely disgusting. Pushing this sick narrative is highly irresponsible and problematic,” wrote Singer Meesha Shafi on her Instagram stories.

Actor Adnan Malik also criticised the scene and added that 99% of Pakistani dramas are "tone-deaf."

Ayeza Khan hasn’t responded to the criticism but she wrote on her Instagram that her character, Geeti, "will get into trouble for her wrongdoings in the upcoming episodes."

Amidst the background of rising crime against women within Pakistan, the majority of social media users are citing the portrayal as insensitive and hurtful.

Drama creators have yet to respond to any of the criticisms. 

More From Pakistan:

Pandemic won't end after 9-day lockdown 'but hospitals will not choke up': Sindh CM

Pandemic won't end after 9-day lockdown 'but hospitals will not choke up': Sindh CM
Javed Sheikh says he may collaborate with Afghan actors to make films

Javed Sheikh says he may collaborate with Afghan actors to make films
Pakistan vehemently rejects India's ‘false’ claims on AJK election

Pakistan vehemently rejects India's ‘false’ claims on AJK election
Noor Mukadam case: Punjab forensic lab conducts polygraph test of suspect Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam case: Punjab forensic lab conducts polygraph test of suspect Zahir Jaffer
PTI’s mission in Sindh: Is Arbab Rahim the right choice?

PTI’s mission in Sindh: Is Arbab Rahim the right choice?
Policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar

Policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar
Pakistan's future economy revolves around stable Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's future economy revolves around stable Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Shahbaz Sharif angry over AJK polls strategy being ignored, threatens to quit PML-N presidency: report

Shahbaz Sharif angry over AJK polls strategy being ignored, threatens to quit PML-N presidency: report
Noor Mukaddam murder - a timeline of events

Noor Mukaddam murder - a timeline of events
Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8 amid dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases

Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8 amid dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases
Pakistan, US NSAs discuss urgent need for reduction in violence in Afghanistan

Pakistan, US NSAs discuss urgent need for reduction in violence in Afghanistan
PM Imran Khan interviews Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier candidates

PM Imran Khan interviews Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier candidates

Latest

view all