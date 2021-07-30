 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Prince Harry's friend accused of mocking Prince William's son

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom has been criticised for taking part in a satirical TV show focused on Prince George, the son of Prince William who recently turned eight.

Bloom is the neighbor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and according to the royal couple they keep in touch to alert one another whenever they spot paparazzi in the area. 

According to a report in UK's Daily Express, HBO Max series 'The Prince" portrays a snarky character inspired by Prince George.

The publication said, the show created by Gary Janetti, George is portrayed as spoiled and full of sassy remarks for all his close relatives.

It said the voice cast features Orlando Bloom voicing his royal neighbour.

"Strange world where Prince Harry and his Montecito neighbour Orlando Bloom send each other text messages moaning about 'intrusion' yet Bloom stars in a TV show mocking an eight-year-old child, Prince George," wrote Daily Mail editor on Twitter while commenting on the series.

