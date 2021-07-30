 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes crossed this awkward boundary in their relationship

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes proved that they are a couple that have crossed all awkward milestones together.

Taking to Instagram, the Havana singer shared a hilarious video which new couples could seriously relate.

It showed herself waving goodbye to her man as he stepped out of the room.

Following his departure the singer can be seen breathing a sigh of relief as she proceeded to let some air loose, something that new lovers cannot do around each other.

Clearly a representation of a couple’s honeymoon phase the singer captioned the post, "that first phase of dating when you can't fart or Poo or be a human."

However, it didn’t end there as her beau proceeded to let loose a hilarious secret by saying "But u do fart tho".

Take a look:



