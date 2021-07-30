Olivia Munn shares ‘game plan’ to beat depressive thoughts, suicidal ideations

American actor Olivia Munn recently sat down for a candid chat and weighed in on her struggles with suicidal ideations and depressive thoughts.



The actor wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with The Demi Show and was quoted saying, “People who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can't take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day.”



“Because, if you take your life, game over,” she said. "It's done. You don't get to see what will happen in 10 years. The pain is really tough. I know, you know. We've been there. But if I had ended my life when I wanted to, there is so much I would have missed. And that's worth staying for.”

She also went on to say, “I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life. 10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven’t felt the dark depths of depression in about a decade.”



Before concluding she shared her candid dream for every survivor and admitted, “For those who don't understand depression, when someone is in that place it’s not because they want to die ... it’s because the ongoing, relentless darkness is too painful to endure anymore. You don’t have to suffer from anxiety and depression to feel that low. Something very sad or traumatic can happen to you just once to bring about that feeling of despair.”