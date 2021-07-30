COAS Gen Bajwa meets 15-member Afghan media delegation at GHQ

COAS Bajwa says it's the responsibility of media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday met a 15-member delegation of Afghan media professionals at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Speaking at the occasion, the COAS said that media can act as a bridge to create a conducive environment for promoting cultural and social, as well as people-to-people engagement between the two countries.

Per the statement, he said that it is the responsibility of media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace.

"Peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire because peace of the two countries is interlinked," the COAS said, adding that the spoilers will not be allowed to derail the peace process.

Referring to Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime, Gen Bajwa said that the security of borders is in the best interest of the two countries.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, the COAS highlighted the importance of the restoration of peace in Afghanistan for the sustainable development of the region.

Appreciating the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum’s initiative for organising the journalists’ visit, the COAS hoped for a more frequent exchange of visits in future.

"The Pak-Afghan youth is the hope for future peace and progress of the region, the COAS concluded.

The Afghan journalists thanked Gen Bajwa for the opportunity for candid interaction and appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for the Afghan people, including hosting of refugees and facilitative role in the Afghan peace process.