Class 11th students mistakenly given question paper of class 9th in Mardan

Students waiting for the paper to start during a board exam in KP. Photo Daniyal Aziz

Examination cancelled upon students' realisation of the error.

BISE Mardan chairman apologises for mistake.

Annual exams for class 9th and 11th commenced in KP on Tuesday.

MARDAN: The students of class 11th were handed over the question paper meant for class 9th as they appeared for a mathematics paper at a board examination centre in Mardan on Friday.

The examination was called off as soon as the students pointed out that they had been given the wrong question paper. However, the class 11th students were asked to come to the examination centre at 2pm again.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan, Imtiaz Ayub told Geo News that an error in typing the class' name on the question papers had caused the confusion.

“I apologise for the error and waste of time but it was a human error which occurred unintentionally and didn’t cause anyone a loss,” said Ayub.

The annual examinations for class 9th and 11th started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday.

KP Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday announced the commencement of the board examination on his Twitter account. The minister encouraged the students and wished them luck for the examinations.



According to Tarakai, a total of 415,962 students of class 9th and 256,234 students of class 11th are appearing in the annual board examination in the province.