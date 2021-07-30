 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Shilpa Shetty files 29 media personalities, outlets for defamation in porn case

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has taken 29 media personalities and outlets to Bombay High Court for allegedly for defamation against her in the ongoing porn case involving her husband Raj Kundra.

The actress alleged that the content published by the outlets and individuals defamed her character and is now demanding an apology as well as Rs. 250,000,000.

According to the Bar and Bench website, she is accusing The New Indian Express, India TV, Free Press Journal, NDTV, Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook among others.

The added that platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube should be directed to remove the defamatory content.

She insisted that media outlets published articles and carried content which maligned her public image.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Friday. 

Media reports say Kundra is accused of telling aspiring actresses they could break into Bollywood through his company, Viaan Industries, which allegedly produced pornographic content for Hotshots, an adults-only mobile app.

The women were then pressured into shooting inappropriate scenes on the pretext of securing a foothold in the Hindi film industry.

