 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson unveils rare fight scene from ‘Jungle Cruise’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Dwayne Johnson unveils rare fight scene from ‘Jungle Cruise’
Dwayne Johnson unveils rare fight scene from ‘Jungle Cruise’

Action hero Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and gave fans a sneak peek into the first look into the exclusive movie Jungle Cruise.

The post was shared to Instagram and contains video footage depicting a rib tickling fight scene where The Rock and Emily Blunt duked it out with some men.

The caption alongside the video contained a caption that highlighted the exclusive rarity of the clip and read, “Enjoy your EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at our massive and fun opening scene setting us up for our wild adventure down the Amazon!”

“Playing in THEATERS worldwide and IN YOUR LIVING ROOMS on @disney+ TONIGHT!! The adventure of a lifetime..”(sic)

Check it out below: 

For those unversed, Jungle Cruise as a fantasy adventure film that features a number of Hollywood hotshots including Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Giamatti, Jack Whitehall and Jesse Pelmons.


More From Entertainment:

Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’

Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned US move ‘for years’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned US move ‘for years’: report
Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground to not have sequel on Netflix

Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground to not have sequel on Netflix
Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo

Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo
Olivia Munn shares ‘game plan’ to beat depressive thoughts, suicidal ideations

Olivia Munn shares ‘game plan’ to beat depressive thoughts, suicidal ideations

Kristen Bell dubs daughter’s ‘Delta variant’ name struggle a ‘big bummer’

Kristen Bell dubs daughter’s ‘Delta variant’ name struggle a ‘big bummer’
Elizabeth Banks talks insecurities over ‘raging acne’

Elizabeth Banks talks insecurities over ‘raging acne’
Stand-up Daniel Sloss on pandemic stage fright

Stand-up Daniel Sloss on pandemic stage fright
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes crossed this awkward boundary in their relationship

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes crossed this awkward boundary in their relationship
Orlando Bloom’s new project targets Prince Harry in rare public move

Orlando Bloom’s new project targets Prince Harry in rare public move
Madonna lashes out at DaBaby over his remarks against women

Madonna lashes out at DaBaby over his remarks against women
Kate Middleton miffed over Palace making constant digs at mom Carole

Kate Middleton miffed over Palace making constant digs at mom Carole

Latest

view all