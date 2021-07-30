COVID-19 lockdown: Sindh govt suspends all exams, bans gatherings at educational institutions

Army personnel and policemen arrive at a market to enforce an evening lockdown imposed amid rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Karachi on July 28, 2021. — AFP/File

Sindh govt bans public gatherings at educational institutes, training and coaching centres.

Suspends all ongoing exams till August 8.

FUUAST also issues a notification to cancel exams, classes in pursuance of the provincial government orders.

After imposing a nine-day lockdown in Karachi starting from July 31, the Sindh government has completely banned public gatherings at educational institutes, training and coaching centres, and has also suspended the ongoing examinations till August 8.

Following the provincial government's orders, the Sindh Boards of Technical Education (SBTE) suspended the annual exams 2021 for the Diploma of Associate Engineering till August 8. In this regard, the SBTE has already issued a notification circulated in respective organisations, technical education centres, and examination centres.

Meanwhile, the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology — two campuses of which have been operating in Karachi — has also issued a notification in pursuance of the provincial government orders. The FUUAST Acting Registrar, through a circular, has instructed the staffers and teachers to suspended on-campus academic activities. The varsity can call any of the teaching and non-teaching staffers for essential services. However, the registrar has said that online exams would be taken as per schedule.

Likewise, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi has postponed the practical examination of Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2021. The BSEK, however, has not issued any notification in this regard. The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) has suspended the first phase of Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations till August 8.

Meanwhile to the Universities and Boards Department has directed all the educational boards, degree awarding institutes, technical education centres, VCs and directorates to suspend the ongoing exams.

“All scheduled examinations from July 31 to August 8 of public and private sector universities, degree awarding institutes, and educational boards which come under the administrative control of the Universities and Boards Department are postponed. A new schedule of the examinations will be announced late on," as a statement issued by the Universities and Boards Department said.

Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8 amid dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases

The Sindh government has decided to impose an immediate lockdown till August 8 as the province continues to battle the dangerous surge in COVID-19 infections. It goes into effect tomorrow (Saturday).

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the coronavirus task force which was attended by provincial ministers, medical experts and representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Friday.

For the first time, parliamentary leaders of political parties were also invited to the COVID-19 task force meeting. Besides this, the Sindh Ranger DG was also invited.

Karachi's Tajir Action Committee has rejected the Sindh government's lockdown decision. Rizwan Irfan, of the Tajir Action Committee, said the group is disappointed with the Sindh CM's decision.

"We had appealed to the government delegation to not impose a complete lockdown," Irfan said, adding that the traders' group had suggested extending business hours.

The Sindh health department had proposed a two-week lockdown to the task force, while medical experts had proposed a two-week ban on inter-city transport. A proposal was also made to close all educational institutions and educational activities for two weeks.

The National Command and Operation Centre had opposed the idea of a complete lockdown in Karachi and the head of the NCOC, Asad Umar, said that closing the entire city for weeks is not a cure.

The Sindh government, however, had said that it does not care what the federation says and that the only immediate solution to bring down virus cases was a lockdown.