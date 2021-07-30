Centre 'reviewing' Sindh's lockdown decision, will oppose any move affecting livelihoods: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. — PID/File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the Centre is "reviewing" Sindh's decision to impose a lockdown in the province and will oppose any moves that have adverse impacts on the economy.

"The prime minister's policy is clear on this. We will oppose any such move which adversely affects the livelihood of the common citizen," the information minister said.

He said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government must draft a strategy that minimises the impact on the livelihood of the common citizen as well as businesses.



'PTI has opposed lockdown in Karachi'



Meanwhile, PTI MPA Sindh Arsalan Taj said that his party has "opposed" the imposition of a lockdown in the metropolis.

He said there was "no truth" in the statement issued by the spokesman for Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that the PTI has supported the decision.

He alleged that PPP, by resorting to the lock down, wanted to "damage the economy of the city".

NCOC to 'assist Sindh government'



Earlier, before the meeting of the coronavirus task force began, the NCOC said it has "decided to take all possible measures to assist the Sindh government in combating the rising trend" of coronavirus in the province, especially Karachi.

"The measures being undertaken by federal government include ramp up of critical care capacity including oxygenated beds and vents, availability of oxygen and deployment of LEAs for implementation of SOPs and NPIs," the NCOC said.



