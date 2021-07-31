 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan shares throwback snap from cousin Jamshed Burki's wedding

  • PM Imran Khan shares throwback image from his cousin Jamshed Burki's wedding. 
  • Burki is PM Khan's cousin from his mother's side. 
  • He was a former army man and a career civil service servant.

Prime Minister Imran Khan celebrated the wedding anniversary of his cousin Jamshed Burki - a former diplomat of Pakistan - in an Instagram post Friday.

Taking to his Instagram feed, PM Khan shared a throwback snap with the caption "Wedding of my cousin Jamshaid Burki Year 1962."

Burki is the PM's cousin from his mother's side. PM Khan's mother Shaukat Khanum Burki belonged to the Pashtun tribe of Burki settled in Jalandhar, Punjab. 

This tribe on the maternal side of Imran Khan produced several great cricketers in Pakistan's history, including his cousins Javed Burki and Majid Khan.

Imran Khan's eldest maternal aunt [Khala], Iqbal Bano, was married to General Wajid Ali Khan Burki, who was a high-ranking army officer and a physician in the Pakistan Army. Wajid and Iqbal Bano had three sons - Javed Burki, Jamshed Burki, and Nausherwan Burki.

Jamshed Burki joined the civil service after he retired from the Pakistan Army as a captain. He worked as a political agent in Khyber Agency in the former North-West Frontier Province. Later, he served as the home secretary in then NWFP.

As the home secretary, Jamshed also supervised 'Operation Cleanup' in Karachi. 

His brother, Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki, was a founding member of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. He also was among the foremost founding members of the PTI.

