Kurt Cobain’s childhood home to be turned into an exhibit

The one-and-a-half story property in Aberdeen was the home of Kurt Cobain from 1968 to 1984

Late rock legend Kurt Cobain’s childhood home is being turned into a landmark.

The Washington state residence of the late Nirvana rocker was approved by the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to be turned into an exhibit.

The 1,500-square-foot home where Cobain grew up will give fans a chance to see the home as it was left when the singer lived there.

Kurt Cobain's bedroom / Photo by Page Six

Kurt Cobain's music room / Photo by Page Six

The current owner of the house, Lee Bacon spoke to Rolling Stone about his plans of recreating the home and bringing it back to its prime vintage state.

Kurt Cobain's dining room / Photo by Page Six

“Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt’s early life and career, with museum detail. The next chapter is how to make that happen,” said Bacon.

Kurt Cobain's bathroom / Photo by Page Six

Bacon and wife Danielle bought the house from the singer’s family in 2019 for $225,000. They are now also letting his sister, Kim Cobain, have an input in the exhibit.

Kurt Cobain's kitchen / Photo by Page Six

“I enjoy being involved and providing my input. I am very happy and supportive that Lee and Dani took this on three years ago,” she shared with the outlet.