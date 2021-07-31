 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Kurt Cobain’s childhood home to be turned into an exhibit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

The one-and-a-half story property in Aberdeen was the home of Kurt Cobain from 1968 to 1984
The one-and-a-half story property in Aberdeen was the home of Kurt Cobain from 1968 to 1984

Late rock legend Kurt Cobain’s childhood home is being turned into a landmark.

The Washington state residence of the late Nirvana rocker was approved by the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to be turned into an exhibit.

The 1,500-square-foot home where Cobain grew up will give fans a chance to see the home as it was left when the singer lived there.

Kurt Cobains bedroom / Photo by Page Six
Kurt Cobain's bedroom / Photo by Page Six

The one-and-a-half story property in Aberdeen was the home of the singer from 1968 to 1984.

Kurt Cobains music room / Photo by Page Six
Kurt Cobain's music room / Photo by Page Six

The current owner of the house, Lee Bacon spoke to Rolling Stone about his plans of recreating the home and bringing it back to its prime vintage state.

Kurt Cobains dining room / Photo by Page Six
Kurt Cobain's dining room / Photo by Page Six

“Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt’s early life and career, with museum detail. The next chapter is how to make that happen,” said Bacon.

Kurt Cobains bathroom / Photo by Page Six
Kurt Cobain's bathroom / Photo by Page Six

Bacon and wife Danielle bought the house from the singer’s family in 2019 for $225,000. They are now also letting his sister, Kim Cobain, have an input in the exhibit.

Kurt Cobains kitchen / Photo by Page Six
Kurt Cobain's kitchen / Photo by Page Six

“I enjoy being involved and providing my input. I am very happy and supportive that Lee and Dani took this on three years ago,” she shared with the outlet. 

More From Entertainment:

Orlando Bloom surprises his neighbour Prince Harry as he voices the Duke in 'The Prince'

Orlando Bloom surprises his neighbour Prince Harry as he voices the Duke in 'The Prince'
Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she tours the city of love amid romance rumours

Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she tours the city of love amid romance rumours
Scarlett Johansson receives moral support after Disney response

Scarlett Johansson receives moral support after Disney response

Billie Eilish's second album 'Happier Than Ever' winning hearts

Billie Eilish's second album 'Happier Than Ever' winning hearts
Prince Harry and William's rift leaves Kate Middleton 'devastated'

Prince Harry and William's rift leaves Kate Middleton 'devastated'
Prince Charles concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship

Prince Charles concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship
Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat in skimpy yellow attire

Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat in skimpy yellow attire
Prince Harry ‘put the breaks’ on Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ comments against Queen

Prince Harry ‘put the breaks’ on Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ comments against Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s projects blasted as ‘self-indulgent’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s projects blasted as ‘self-indulgent’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle US career ‘completely out the window’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle US career ‘completely out the window’
Prince William, Kate Middleton risk embarrassment with Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince William, Kate Middleton risk embarrassment with Prince Harry’s memoir
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘receipts, documents’ ready against the Firm

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘receipts, documents’ ready against the Firm

Latest

view all