Saturday Jul 31 2021
Billie Eilish credits Justin Bieber for helping her deal with fame

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Billie Eilish came forth revealing Justin Bieber helped her a great deal in managing and dealing with fame. 

The teenage singing icon spoke with The Morning Mash Up about her new album, telling SiriusXM hosts Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T that Bieber lent her some amazing advice. 

When Ryan asked if Eilish can "get in the studio with Justin" and "make it happen," Eilish laughed, replying, "He's just the sweetest baby ever."

"I love him," she continued. "He's a good friend of mine. He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just, like, dealing with fame."

Eilish added, "He'll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there's somebody else that goes through the same stuff. So it's really nice to have him."

Bieber has previously revealed he felt the need to "protect" Eilish, telling Beats 1's Zane Lowe that he feels a responsibility to watch out for the young star as her fame grows. "Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I'm gonna be here for her," said Bieber. "But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters."

