Sunday Aug 01 2021
Prince Harry slammed for briefing royals ’30 minutes’ before public over Lilibet

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Prince Harry recently came under fire for allegedly informing the royals of Lilibet’s birth barely 30 minutes before the rest of the public.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Katie Nicholl.

During her interview with Express she touched on the Duke’s alleged actions and was quoted saying, “The Palace did not know, the family did not know. This has come as a real shock.”

“A bit like the pregnancy announcement. They get a very very brief [period of time]. Like a half an hour before and then the news is made public. So they are on the back foot all the time.”

On the work front, the prince is currently working on a four-book deal with the Penguin Random House, one he intends to write “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

