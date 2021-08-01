Govt issues promotion policy for all Punjab boards

Students seen taking an exam in a classroom Photo: File.

Candidates will have to pass all the papers related to optional subjects.

The policy for promotion and examination of matriculation and intermediate students in Punjab has been issued.

Marks obtained in the optional subjects of the second year will be considered as the marks of the first year's subjects.

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has issued a policy for Intermediate and Matriculation Examinations 2021.

Candidates will have to pass all the exams related to their optional subjects, according to the notification issued by the HED.

The notification said that marks obtained in the optional subjects will be counted as the marks for compulsory subjects.

Also, the marks obtained in the optional subjects of the second year will be considered as the marks of the first year's subjects.

The new policy said candidates will be required to sit in the examination of only optional subjects if they seek improvement in part one's marks.

However, matriculation students will have to opt for mathematics exams along with optional subjects if they want to improve their marks.

If a student fails in all optional subjects, they will have to appear in the examination again, the notification added.

Candidates who pass optional subjects will be granted 50% marks in practicals.

Read notification hereunder:

Notification

In exercise of powers conferred under subsection (6) of section 12 of the Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act, 1976 (XIII of 1976, Governor of Punjab is pleased to issue the following directions to the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education for the conduct of annual examination and declaration of results of all the examinations, 2021 in the backdrop of COVID-19, with immediate effect:

HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL CERTIFICATE (HSSC) EXAMINATIONS



1. The candidates of HSSC (Part-II) or Intermediate Part-2 examinations 2021 in the below-mentioned categories shall appear in Part-Il elective subjects only. They shall have to pass all of the elective subjects. The average marks obtained in pass elective subjects (Part-II) shall be reflected in compulsory subjects of Part-II. The same marks shall be awarded for Part-I corresponding subjects:

i) appearing in Part-1

ii) appearing for composite examinations

iii) re-appearing in Part-I and appearing in Part-1

iv) re-appearing in both Part-I & Part-1

v) re-appearing in Part-I only vi)

vi) appearing for marks improvement in Part-I & Part-1

vii) appearing for marks Improvement in Part-1

viii) appearing for marks Improvement (subject-wise) except in compulsory subjects.

ix) appearing in Shahadat-ul-Sa'anvia Khasa and medical technologies group

F.Sc Improvement rules 2021

2. The candidates, re-appearing for HSSC Part-I examinations 2021, need not to appear for examinations. They shall be awarded average marks obtained previously in all pass subjects of Part-I.

3. The candidates of HSSC appearing for marks improvement in Part-1 examinations 2021 shall appear in elective subjects for HSSC Part-l. They shall have to pass all of the elective subjects. The average marks obtained in pass subjects (Part-1) shall be reflected in the remaining compulsory subjects of Part-I.

4. The candidates appearing for marks improvement or re-appearing in compulsory subjects of HSSC examinations 2021 only, need not to appear in examinations. They shall be awarded a percentage of average marks obtained previously in all pass subjects of relevant Part-1 or Part-II, respectively.

5. The candidates appearing for additional subjects in HSSC (Annual) examinations 2021 shall appear in the relevant subject or subjects in Part-II. The marks obtained in additional subject or subjects of Part-Il shall be awarded for corresponding subject or subjects of Part-I.

6. The candidates of nursing / homoeopathic, etc. and classical languages group (Aloom-e-Sharqia), and candidates seeking equivalence from IBCC shall be examined in all the relevant subjects of HSSC. The results shall be declared on the basis of factual marks obtained in the subjects.

7. The candidates appearing for HSSC Part-1 as fresh candidates shall appear in Part-I elective subjects only. They shall have to pass all of the elective subjects. The average marks obtained in pass subjects (Part-I) shall be reflected in the remaining compulsory subjects of Part-I.

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination:

8. The candidates of SSC (Part-II) examination 2021 in the below-mentioned categories shall appear in Part-Il elective subjects and mathematics only. They shall have to pass all of the subjects. The average marks obtained in pass subjects (Part-II) shall be reflected in the remaining compulsory subjects of Part-Il. The same marks shall be awarded for Part-I corresponding subjects:

Appearing in Part-II Appearing for composite examinations Re-appearing in Part-l and appearing in Part-1 iv) Re-appearing in both Part-I & Part-|| Re-appearing in Part-ll only appearing for marks improvement in Part-1 & Part-1 Appearing for marks improvement in Part-1 Appearing for marks Improvement (subject-wise) except in compulsory subject or subjects.

9. The candidates re-appearing for SSC Part-1 examinations 2021 need not to appear for examinations. They shall be awarded average marks obtained previously in all pass subjects of Part-I.

10. The candidates of SSC appearing for marks improvement in Part-1 examinations 2021 shall appear in elective subjects and mathematics for SSC Part-l. They shall have to pass all of the elective subjects and Mathematics The average marks obtained in pass subjects (Part-I) shall be reflected in the remaining compulsory subjects of Part-1

11. The candidates appearing for marks improvement or re-appearing in compulsory subjects of SSC examinations 2021 only, need not to appear in examinations. They shall be awarded a percentage of average marks obtained previously in all pass subjects of relevant Part-1 or Part-1, respectively.

12. The candidates appearing for additional subjects in SSC (Annual) examinations 2021 shall appear in the relevant subject or subjects in Part-II. The marks obtained in additional subject or subjects of Part-Il shall be awarded for the corresponding subject of Part-I.

13. The candidates of Shahadat-ul-Sa'anvia Aama and O Level, etc. streams seeking equivalence from IBCC shall be examined in all the relevant subjects to get equivalence for SSC. The results shall be declared on the basis of factual marks obtained in the subjects.

14. The candidates appearing for SSC Part-l as fresh candidates shall appear in Part-1 elective subjects and Mathematics only. They shall have to pass all of the elective subjects and Mathematics. The average marks obtained in pass subjects (Part-I) shall be reflected in the remaining compulsory subjects of the Part-1

15. In case the candidates appearing for HSSC or SSC Examinations 2021 could not pass in any subject, they shall be treated as a compartment case in the failing subject or subjects.

Intermediate Practical Examination policy 2021 / Matric Practical Examination policy 2021

16. Practical examinations for HSSC/SSC examinations 2021 shall not be conducted and marks for the same shall be awarded to only qualifying candidates, as follows:

50% marks of the total practical marks shall be granted to all qualifying candidates while the remaining 50% marks be awarded proportionate to their theory marks in the relevant subjects.

17. The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education shall mention the following statement in the transcript and certificate of Intermediate and Secondary Educations for Part-1 & || (2021 & 2022):

"The marks awarded are the best prediction of the performance and has been awarded under COVID-19 Examinations Policy, hence considered as valid and fair."

18. The above students shall appear in both compulsory and elective subjects in HSSC/SSC next year as far as the situation allows

19. In case of any grievances under these directions, an application, in writing. for remedies of grievances, shall be filed before the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) which shall decide the matter within thirty days of the receipt of application and the decision made by the aforementioned committee shall be final.