Sindh govt to run 24-hour vaccination centres in each district of Karachi

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro says arrangements for the 24-hour operation of hospitals are being finalised.

The rate of coronavirus positivity in the metropolis could not be reduced as it reached 23.79% in the last 24 hours.



Khaliq Dina Hall and Jinnah Hospital's vaccination centres will be operated round the clock in District South.

KARACHI: Given the alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis, the Sindh Health Department has decided to run at least one round-the-clock vaccination centre in every district, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro said.

Soomro said that the 24-hour vaccination centres will be operative at the Central District Children's Hospital and the New Karachi Hospital. The Expo Centre and Dow University's Ojha Campus will be operative in District East, while the Khaliq Dina Hall and Jinnah Hospital's vaccination centres will be operated round the clock in District South.

Soomro added that the Government Qatar Hospital in District West and the Murad Memon Hospital in District Malir will also operate 24 hours a day. Vaccination centres in District Korangi include the Sindh Government Korangi No. 5 Hospital.

"Arrangements for 24-hour operation of hospitals are being finalised, Qasim Soomro said.

Coronavirus positivity in Karachi reaches 23.79%

Meanwhile, the rate of coronavirus positivity in the metropolis could not be reduced as it reached 23.79% in 24 hours, a spokesman for the Sindh Health Department said Sunday.

Out of 11, 065 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 2,632 people tested positive, he said.