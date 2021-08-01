 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh govt to run 24-hour vaccination centres in each district of Karachi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

  • Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro says arrangements for the 24-hour operation of hospitals are being finalised.
  • The rate of coronavirus positivity in the metropolis could not be reduced as it reached 23.79% in the last 24 hours.
  • Khaliq Dina Hall and Jinnah Hospital's vaccination centres will be operated round the clock in District South.

KARACHI: Given the alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis, the Sindh Health Department has decided to run at least one round-the-clock vaccination centre in every district, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro said.

Soomro said that the 24-hour vaccination centres will be operative at the Central District Children's Hospital and the New Karachi Hospital. The Expo Centre and Dow University's Ojha Campus will be operative in District East, while the Khaliq Dina Hall and Jinnah Hospital's vaccination centres will be operated round the clock in District South.

Soomro added that the Government Qatar Hospital in District West and the Murad Memon Hospital in District Malir will also operate 24 hours a day.  Vaccination centres in District Korangi include the Sindh Government Korangi No. 5 Hospital.

"Arrangements for 24-hour operation of hospitals are being finalised, Qasim Soomro said.

Coronavirus positivity in Karachi reaches 23.79% 

Meanwhile, the rate of coronavirus positivity in the metropolis could not be reduced as it reached 23.79% in 24 hours, a spokesman for the Sindh Health Department said Sunday.

Out of 11, 065 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 2,632 people tested positive, he said.

More From Pakistan:

Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Pakistan cannot bear burden of more Afghan refugees: Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan cannot bear burden of more Afghan refugees: Moeed Yusuf
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark
Govt issues promotion policy for all Punjab boards

Govt issues promotion policy for all Punjab boards
Trailer carrying 800 sugar sacks falls into sea at KPT

Trailer carrying 800 sugar sacks falls into sea at KPT
Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again

Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again
Punjab imposes lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after rise in positivity ratio

Punjab imposes lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after rise in positivity ratio
Sindh enforces emergency in govt hospitals as coronavirus cases surge

Sindh enforces emergency in govt hospitals as coronavirus cases surge
Beneath the waving flag is Pakistan’s hero, Ali Sadpara: Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly

Beneath the waving flag is Pakistan’s hero, Ali Sadpara: Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly
Justice Isa shifted to hospital for coronavirus treatment: sources

Justice Isa shifted to hospital for coronavirus treatment: sources
Pakistan lauds EU Parliament members for calling out Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan lauds EU Parliament members for calling out Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir
Amid Sindh-Centre lockdown row, Nasir Hussain Shah corrects Fawad Chaudhry's Urdu

Amid Sindh-Centre lockdown row, Nasir Hussain Shah corrects Fawad Chaudhry's Urdu

Latest

view all