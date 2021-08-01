Priyanka Chopra openly challenges Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling

Priyanka Chopra has openly challenged cousin and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling after the latter admitted she can’t beat her.



The Kesari actor hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram on Saturday where one of her fan asked her whether she can beat cousin Priyanka Chopra in arm wrestling.

Parineeti candidly answered “Naaa I think she (Priyanka Chopra) would beat me.”

Priyanka Chopra openly challenged Parineeti for the arm wrestling after the latter’s reply caught her attention.

The Sky Is Pink actor said “Y don’t we try it the next time u’re home @parineetichopra.’

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor.

While, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up her project Text For You earlier this year.