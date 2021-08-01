 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra openly challenges Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Priyanka Chopra openly challenges Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling
Priyanka Chopra openly challenges Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling

Priyanka Chopra has openly challenged cousin and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling after the latter admitted she can’t beat her.

The Kesari actor hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram on Saturday where one of her fan asked her whether she can beat cousin Priyanka Chopra in arm wrestling.

Parineeti candidly answered “Naaa I think she (Priyanka Chopra) would beat me.”

Priyanka Chopra openly challenges Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling

Priyanka Chopra openly challenged Parineeti for the arm wrestling after the latter’s reply caught her attention.

The Sky Is Pink actor said “Y don’t we try it the next time u’re home @parineetichopra.’

Priyanka Chopra openly challenges Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor.

While, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up her project Text For You earlier this year. 

More From Showbiz:

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Mete Gazoz on winning Olympic gold

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Mete Gazoz on winning Olympic gold
Hamza Ali Abbasi shares a heartfelt birthday note for son as he turns one

Hamza Ali Abbasi shares a heartfelt birthday note for son as he turns one
Shilpa Shetty files 29 media personalities, outlets for defamation in porn case

Shilpa Shetty files 29 media personalities, outlets for defamation in porn case
Naimal Khawar celebrates first birthday of son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi

Naimal Khawar celebrates first birthday of son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi
Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for Covid-19

Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for Covid-19
Esra Bilgic extremely sad over loss of lives in forest fires in Turkey

Esra Bilgic extremely sad over loss of lives in forest fires in Turkey
Ayeza Khan recreates Mahira Khan’s dance on ‘Noori’

Ayeza Khan recreates Mahira Khan’s dance on ‘Noori’
Sanjay Dutt feels so ‘blessed’ as he receives love on his birthday

Sanjay Dutt feels so ‘blessed’ as he receives love on his birthday
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra denied bail in porn case

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra denied bail in porn case
Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her

Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her
Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo

Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo
Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'

Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'

Latest

view all