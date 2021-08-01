Kanye West signed contract, hired private chef amid stay at Atlanta stadium

 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

It seems that Kanye West’s current abode at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is not just a casual stay for a few days.

Insiders told Page Six that the Yeezy designer has signed a contract with the venue while he finishes his album Donda.

While a photo he shared earlier showed a very simplistic room with the bare minimum he has since reportedly hired a private chef.

Sources told the publication that the rapper is residing in a private location within the 71,000-seat stadium.

"He’s in a private space inside the building," the source said.

The source added that the suite in the building has an official stadium placard on the door which reads "Donda Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium".

This comes after the rapper hosted a sold-out listening party at the venue last week and had planned to drop his new music on Friday.

However, he has since delayed the release as he is holed up in the stadium to finish recording. 

