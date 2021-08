The driver of a speeding water tanker left a trail of destruction in Rawalpindi on Sunday, crashing into four cars parked on a residential street.



The water tanker had been passing by the city's Airport Housing Society when he rammed into the cars. The moment a Suzuki van was knocked over was seen in CCTV footage.

According to rescue personnel, the driver hit an electricity transformer as well.



Four people were injured in the incident, including the tanker driver.