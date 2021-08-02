 
Monday Aug 02 2021
Kim Kardashian sets Instagram ablaze with her sizzling snap amid warning

Kim Kardashian stunned fans as she shared new photos of herself in skimpy outfit on Sunday, showing off her killer curves.

The  40-year-old reality TV star sizzled in a pale gray bra and matching sweatpants as she poses to promote her beauty line at her Hidden Hills, California mansion after she received legal warnings over 'SKKN' beauty brand trademark.

Taking to Instagram, Kardashian posted photos of herself modeling her SKIMS line. She also shared a video and said she's going to show her fans all the grays of her collection: one of the colors is named Heather.

The mother of four has been hit with a cease-and-desist letter over the assumed name of her new beauty brand SKKN.

Kim announced in early July that she was shutting down KKW Beauty, the venture she launched in 2017, and would be coming back with a brand-new brand.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is hosting another Donda listening party. The release will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday. 

Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, at the first jam-packed event, showed up with their four children - North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2) and sister Khloe Kardashian.

