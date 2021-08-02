 
Monday Aug 02 2021
Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire in N Waziristan

Monday Aug 02, 2021

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File
  • Troops respond in a befitting manner, ISPR says.
  • Area sanitisation underway to eliminate any terrorists, it says.
  •  Naik Ghulam Mustafa, 37, was martyred, ISPR adds.

A soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire on a military post in Ghariom, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

The troops had responded in a befitting manner, while sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists, the military's media wing said in a statement.

During the exchange of fire, Naik Ghulam Mustafa, 37, resident of Muzaffarabad had embraced martyrdom, the military's media wing added.

Last month, a young sepoy was martyred during an intelligence-based operation by security forces in the Senai Narai area of South Waziristan district, the ISPR had said.

Related items

The operation was conducted "on the reported presence of terrorists", according to the ISPR's statement.

"During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, resident of Balakot, District Mansehra had embraced shahadat," the statement said.

Moreover, on July 13, a Pakistan Army captain and a soldier were martyred during an area sanitisation operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District, the military's media wing had said.

The ISPR, in a statement, had said the operation was conducted after security forces had received reports of terrorists' presence in the area.

