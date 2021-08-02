 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide
Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide

Dwayne Johnson celebrates Jungle Cruise’s milestone with a letter of thanks for all the support and effort fans made into making sure the film, hits no. 1 globally.

He even shared a video of gratitude for the honor and captioned it with the words, “Thank you again, for making JUNGLE CRUISE the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD delivering a phenomenal 93% Audience Score ~ the highest audience score of Emily’s and my career. We’re thrilled you love our film”.

Check it out below:

This is not the first time Johnson highlighted his excitement over it all, a few hours ago he released a video showcasing his raw and real reaction to the news and even thanked fans to helping him get “the highest audience score of both Emily’s and my career”.



More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music
Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious
Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

BTS' Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists

BTS' Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists
Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’

Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’
Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4

Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4
Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party

Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party
Kim Kardashian plans on keeping family unity intact amid Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian plans on keeping family unity intact amid Kanye West split

Brad Pitt's doppelganger wipes off all dating apps: 'I’m just staying single'

Brad Pitt's doppelganger wipes off all dating apps: 'I’m just staying single'
George and Amal Clooney shoot down pregnancy rumours

George and Amal Clooney shoot down pregnancy rumours

Latest

view all