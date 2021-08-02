Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide

Dwayne Johnson celebrates Jungle Cruise’s milestone with a letter of thanks for all the support and effort fans made into making sure the film, hits no. 1 globally.

He even shared a video of gratitude for the honor and captioned it with the words, “Thank you again, for making JUNGLE CRUISE the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD delivering a phenomenal 93% Audience Score ~ the highest audience score of Emily’s and my career. We’re thrilled you love our film”.

Check it out below:

This is not the first time Johnson highlighted his excitement over it all, a few hours ago he released a video showcasing his raw and real reaction to the news and even thanked fans to helping him get “the highest audience score of both Emily’s and my career”.









