WATCH: 'Maryam Nawaz is centre forward, Shabaz Sharif goalkeeper' in PML-N

Former Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development of Pakistan and PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Monday Maryam Nawaz plays centre-forward and Shahbaz Sharif is the goalkeeper of the party.



Chaudhry, speaking during Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", said every political party plays like a team — a football or a hockey team — and each team has players who have different roles.

The anchor, Muneeb Farooq, was questioning Chaudhry about the "differences" among the party's top-brass and pointed out that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the party's vice-president, Maryam Nawaz, stressed "adventurous" politics. On the other hand, he said, the party's president, Shahbaz Sharif, relies on "resistance."

"Maryam Nawaz is the party's centre-forward, who is in the attacking position, while Shahbaz is the player who plays on the backfoot — the goalkeeper," he said.

Players who play at the back have their own importance as they prevent the opposing teams from scoring goals, and those players are definitely present on the ground, he said while referring to Shahbaz.



"Every leader plays at a different position," Farooq said, adding Shahbaz had made it clear that he stood with his elder brother, Nawaz, on the party policy.

When asked whether Maryam would agree with Shabaz's suggestion of burying the hatchet and moving on, Muneeb said: "PML-N is a political party and not the army. Democratic parties have a difference of opinions."