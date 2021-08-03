 
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Gwen Stefani puts her hubby Blake Shelton on her shoes top to express her love

Gwen Stefani showed off her love for Blake Shelton in a unique way as she stepped out in favorite checkered Vans imprinted with husband's face across the top.

The singer seemingly put Shelton on her shoes' toe while running errands in her favorite Anaheim Hillbillies sweatpants nearly one month after her Oklahoma ranch wedding.

The 51-year-old said 'I do' to the man of her dreams after dating for nearly six years.

Stefani looked smashing as she layered up wearing a denim jacket with a shearling collar and a long-sleeved shirt wrapped around her waist. She toed back her platinum blonde hair into a sleek ponytail and wore a massive pair of diamond stud earrings.

The couple said their vows in front of just 40 guests because they 'didn't want a circus,' according to People's source.

Gwen and Blake, 45, are 'very family-oriented' and 'that's exactly what the wedding was about. The couple, who have been in a relationship for over six years, have similar values. Family was at the center of everything,' the source said.

