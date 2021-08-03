Areeba Habib confirms her ‘baat pakki’, shares stunning photos

Actress and model Areeba Habib got engaged to Saadain, she confirmed on social media on Tuesday.



Taking to Instagram, the Janbaaz actor shared a glimpse of her engagement ceremony and captioned it, “Alhamdulillah. #baatpakki” followed by a heart and ring emoticons.

The intimate engagement ceremony was held at her residence with family members in attendance.



In one of the stunning pictures, Areeba can be seen with her future husband.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with congratulatory message shortly after Areeba shared the good news.

Mawra Hocane commented “bohot bohot mubarak areeba!!! one of the warmest people I know! May Allah bless you with all the happiness in the world InshaAllah @imareebahabib”.

Aiman Khan said, “MashaAllah MashaAllah Mubarak” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Ayeza Khan said, “MashAllahhh!!!! Congratulations beautiful” along with a heart emoji.