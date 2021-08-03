 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Areeba Habib confirms her ‘baat pakki’, shares stunning photos

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Areeba Habib confirms her ‘baat pakki’, shares stunning photos
Areeba Habib confirms her ‘baat pakki’, shares stunning photos

Actress and model Areeba Habib got engaged to Saadain, she confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Janbaaz actor shared a glimpse of her engagement ceremony and captioned it, “Alhamdulillah. #baatpakki” followed by a heart and ring emoticons.

The intimate engagement ceremony was held at her residence with family members in attendance.

In one of the stunning pictures, Areeba can be seen with her future husband.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with congratulatory message shortly after Areeba shared the good news.

Mawra Hocane commented “bohot bohot mubarak areeba!!! one of the warmest people I know! May Allah bless you with all the happiness in the world InshaAllah @imareebahabib”.

Aiman Khan said, “MashaAllah MashaAllah Mubarak” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Ayeza Khan said, “MashAllahhh!!!! Congratulations beautiful” along with a heart emoji.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday
Ushna Shah tests positive for Covid-19 even after mandatory doses of vaccine

Ushna Shah tests positive for Covid-19 even after mandatory doses of vaccine
Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp grieved over loss of lives in Turkey wildfires

Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp grieved over loss of lives in Turkey wildfires
Mahira Khan shares her first look from Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’

Mahira Khan shares her first look from Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’
Ayeza Khan fully vaccinated against Covid-19, shares her immunization certificate

Ayeza Khan fully vaccinated against Covid-19, shares her immunization certificate
Shilpa Shetty issues her statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

Shilpa Shetty issues her statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest
Veteran actress Durdana Butt hospitalized

Veteran actress Durdana Butt hospitalized
Karisma Kapoor shares unseen photo of Kareena Kapoor to mark Sisters Day

Karisma Kapoor shares unseen photo of Kareena Kapoor to mark Sisters Day
Ayeza Khan prays for Turkey as wildfires force more people to flee homes

Ayeza Khan prays for Turkey as wildfires force more people to flee homes
Sheheryar Munawar unveils first poster of his directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’

Sheheryar Munawar unveils first poster of his directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’
Katrina Kaif’s BTS dance video goes viral

Katrina Kaif’s BTS dance video goes viral
Shehzad Roy gets a strange marriage proposal on Twitter

Shehzad Roy gets a strange marriage proposal on Twitter

Latest

view all