Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Pak vs WI: Wary of rain, Pakistan and West Indies to clash in 4th T20I today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan smashes the ball for a six as the West Indies wicketkeeper looks on. Photo: AFP
Pakistan and West Indies will be praying the rain doesn't play spoiler yet again as the two sides clash in the final game of four-match T20I series today (Tuesday). 

The match begins at 8pm. 

The two teams will lock horns at Guyana's Providence Stadium, with the green shirts leading the series 1-0 after two fixtures yielded no results courtesy the rain. 

Pakistan and the West Indies were both looking forward to the T20I series, as each side hoped they would be able to test their strengths and work on their weaknesses before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins in the UAE in October. 

Pakistan managed to edge out the West Indies in the first T20I by seven runs, scratching its head once again at the middle-order conundrum. For the visitors, Babar Azam and Rizwan have performed consistently over the past few months. 

The decision to include Sohaib Maqsood has backfired, Azam Khan has failed to impress (and has missed out a couple of matches due to injury) while Mohammad Hafeez is yet to make a dent with the bat too. 

Sharjeel Khan has also not struck gold for Pakistan and hasn't found his destructive form that once made him the most sought-after opening batsman in Pakistan. 

West Indies had managed to restrict Pakistan to 157 runs in the first T20I, however, the hosts' batting line-up failed to impress, failing in their run-chase. 

Except for Pooran, the rest of the West Indies squad failed to live up to the expectations and remained on the defensive foot more than on the offensive. 

West Indies (probable): 1 Andre Fletcher, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Shimron Hetmyer 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk) 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Andre Russell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Dwayne Bravo, 10 Hayden Walsh, 11 Akeal Hosein

Pakistan (probable): 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Sharjeel Khan, 3 Babar Azam, (capt) 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Mohammad Hafeez, 6 Sohaib Maqsood/Azam Khan, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Hasan Ali, 9 Mohammad Wasim, 10 Usman Qadir, 11 Haris Rauf

Rain has been forecast for the whole week hence it is expected that the contest may be a shortened one. 

