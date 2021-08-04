Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem to carry Pakistan flag at closing ceremony

Arshad Nadeem. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Star Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, who has qualified for the final round in the javelin throw competition, will carry Pakistan’s flag during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, it emerged Wednesday.



According to a report published in The News, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has conveyed to the management that Arshad Nadeem will be the flag-bearer of the Pakistani contingent during the closing ceremony.

“We have informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Arshad’s name has been finalised as flag-bearer of the Pakistan contingent during the closing ceremony,” the publication reported.

Arshad had missed the opening ceremony’s march-past due to his late arrival in Tokyo as his event was due to start from August 4.



The closing ceremony is expected to see the thinnest of contingents from the countries participating in the games as the majority of the athletes who finished their commitments have already returned to their respective countries or are on their way back home.

Two Pakistani shooters who have competed in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol category are returning back home on Wednesday (Today).

“Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhtar have been booked for home on Wednesday and are expected to reach here a day after,” an official accompanying the contingent said.