Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19

Famous Pakistani model and actor Nadia Hussain revealed she has contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Hussain shared in a post that she recently tested positive.

The Jalan starlet said she is not experiencing any major symptoms, apart from fever that lasted for two days.

She then requested her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

"The freaking bug has caught me too!!!! Had managed to avoid it for all this time but it had to happen I guess!!!" Hussain wrote.

"So far I'm good. Had fever only for 2 days. No major symptoms yet Alhamdulillah!!!" she added.

Meanwhile, a number of Pakistani celebrities revealed they have contracted the virus amid its ongoing fourth wave in the country.



These include Adnan Siddiqui, Sumbul Iqbal and more recently Faisal Qureshi and Ushna Shah.