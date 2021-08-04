Jennifer Aniston praises Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills: 'Just so gorgeous'

The 'Friends' alum gushed over Lopez's reed carpet looks

Jennifer Aniston said she is in complete awe of Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills.



In a new interview with InStyle, the Friends alum gushed over Lopez saying, "I want to know what gives her the look like she’s about to be seething,” Aniston shared.

“It’s amazing. She’s almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she’s just so gorgeous,” she continued.

“She’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m standing here.’ But I don’t think she’s trying; she fell out of bed that way. She’s a performer,” the 52-year-old actress went on.

When it comes to posing for her own red carpet appearances, Aniston is still searching for her own go-to poses.

“[How you pose] depends on your stylist because they go, ‘Never do this! Always do this!’ I’m like, ‘Well, that feels weird,’” Jen explained. “I don’t know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can.”