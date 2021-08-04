Khloe Kardashian gets candid about a dilemma she faces with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian said she’s moving into her new house soon and she wants to help her daughter adjust

Khloe Kardashian opened up about the struggles of being a mother to daughter True.



The Good American founder said she’s moving into her new house in just a few months and she wants to help her daughter adjust to her new surroundings easily by keeping a pet.

However, Khloe said she wants a new dog but True wants a cat.

“My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was 6 months pregnant. Emotionally, I wasn’t ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house. I desperately miss my Goober Broken heart it’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready," Khloe tweeted.

"I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat. I have never owned a cat before. I don’t know anything about cats. I’ve been researching for weeks (literally). I’ve been trying to persuade her to get a dog but she’s not falling for it. Sooooooooooo does anyone know of any good kitten rescues in Los Angeles,” she added.

Khloe continued, “I have a few more months until I move. So I’m trying to look into shelters and still do a little more research until then. I’m sure a move can be a little jarring for a three year old, so I’m trying to get the kitten around move-in time so True is excited for the new house.”