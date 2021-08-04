 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini
Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini

Indian rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh, has been accused by domestic violence and abuse by wife Shalini.

Married to the singer since 2011, Shalini has filed a plea against Singh in Delhi's Tis Hazari court as per an Indian media outlet.

In the documents filed, Shalini says she has been 'subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse,' at the hands of Hirdesh Singh (as is his real name). 

Shalini also accused Honey Singh of alcoholism and adultery. She said he had 'casual sex with multiple women' and refused to take her along for music tours.

Shalini also revealed that the singer stopped wearing his wedding ring saying that wearing diamonds does not bring luck.

The court has issued a notice to the singer and sought for his response.

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo

Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo
Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos

Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos
Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’

Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’
Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19

Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19
Sara Ali Khan leaves fans concerned with her bleeding nose video

Sara Ali Khan leaves fans concerned with her bleeding nose video
Nora Fatehi’s dance video on ‘Disco’ song goes viral

Nora Fatehi’s dance video on ‘Disco’ song goes viral
Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politician's biopic: Watch here

Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politician's biopic: Watch here
Faysal Quraishi contracts COVID-19 delta variant

Faysal Quraishi contracts COVID-19 delta variant
Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal's 'culture' statement: '90 percent of the population agrees'

Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal's 'culture' statement: '90 percent of the population agrees'
Zahid Ahmed joins Mahira Khan for Sheheryar Munawar's 'Prince Charming'

Zahid Ahmed joins Mahira Khan for Sheheryar Munawar's 'Prince Charming'
Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away

Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away
Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

Latest

view all