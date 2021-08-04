Sindh schools to remain completely shut till August 8: Saeed Ghani

Students of a secondary educational institution can be seen outside school premises in Karachi, on June 15, 2021. — PPI/File

Remaining intermediate exams to start after situation gets better: Ghani.

Karachi's coronavirus situation is "not satisfactory".

Next plan of action to be decided on August 8.

All educational institutions in the province will remain closed till August 8 and the remaining intermediate exams in Sindh will take place after the coronavirus situation gets better, the provincial education minister Saeed Ghani said Wednesday.

The education minister, in a statement, said that the educational institutions will remain closed in line with Sindh's coronavirus restrictions imposed as part of a province-wide lockdown.

"The coronavirus situation in Sindh, and especially Karachi, is not satisfactory," the education minister said, adding it the decision would be reviewed on August 8.

Ghani stressed that the coronavirus cases in Karachi and Hyderabad were much higher as compared to other parts of the country. Keeping that in mind, it is not feasible to reopen schools, he said.



"The provincial coronavirus task force will meet on August 8 and will decide the way forward," the education minister said.

Sindh had suspended all exams after it imposed a lockdown in the province on July 31, also suspending all in-person education-related activities.



