Chrissy Teigen shares emotional reaction to sober Italy trip

Model Chrissy Teigen recently reminisced over her very first sober trip to Italy, as well as its successful attempts at “making me feel so pretty”.

The model fawned over her sober experience in Italy over on Instagram and captioned it with the words, “car plane car lunch lunch car plane another plane another car boat lunch dinner dinner dinner another car another boat plane another plane car HOME!!”



“we haven’t done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again! thank you @unicefitalia and @luisaviaroma for having us. Thank you @zuhairmuradofficial and @lorraineschwartz and @jimmychoo for allowing me to wear your things and THANK YOU @alanavanderaa @hairinel @novakaplan for making me feel like the luigi’s mansion character i deserved.”

She also added, “but really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway. I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab/medical.”

“Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. that paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy. anyhow I dunno. I’m rambling. we had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!” (sic)

