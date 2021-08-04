Kareena Kapoor shares what her major pregnancy craving was

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor dished out what she craved the most during her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress revealed that she guzzled pizza like there was no tomorrow.

She added that she captured this part of her pregnancy in her new book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' which is a comprehensive guide to pregnancy.

"Here's an interesting thing you guys ‘knead’ to know about me. When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief," she wrote.

She assured that her love for pizza still continues even after pregnancy.

"I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio. P.S. I still am a HUGE pizza aficionadough."

